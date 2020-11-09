Mr. Dylan Nelson, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 21. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Waldrop officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Carrville Cemetery. Mr. Nelson is survived by his parents; Tommy and Lynn Nelson; brother, Josh Willis Kyndall; grandparents, Donna and Larry Nelson, Earl and Sylvia Smith and Michael and Lisa Wilson; great grandparents, Margaret Smith, Earl and Katherine Lancaster; two Uncles, Darrell Nelson (Allison), Brady Smith; special cousins, Seth Nelson, Dustin Ashurst, Jared Ashurst and Nolan Smith; Aunt, Tosha Nelson and a host of friends and family that loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his great grandfather, Cecil Smith and great grandmother, Linda Smith. Dylan was definitely a special gift from above. He always went out of his way to help when needed. It was nothing for him to jump up out of bed to go help a friend in need. He loved his family and his friends they meant the world to him. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
