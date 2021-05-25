Mr. Felton (Freddy) E. McNelley, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2021, at the age of 72.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mike McElroy officiating. Burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. McNelley is survived by his mother, Mary L. McNelley; brother, Keith W. McNelley and several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Freddy loved his church at East Tallassee Church of Christ. He also loved the Biscuits baseball and was an avid Auburn Fan.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
