Mr. Floyd “Pete” Childers, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on December 8, 2020 at the age of 75. Funeral services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Merrell officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery with Jeffcoat Funeral Home of directing. He is survived by his son, Chris Childers (Joy); daughter, Beverly Patel (Dignesh); grandchildren, Brandon Gill, Wesley Gill, Lauren Brooke Childers; great grandchildren, Kalie Gill, Alyssa Gill; brothers, James Childers (Linda), Moe Childers, Mitchell Childers (Ann); sister, Velma Smith (Jim) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Linda Childers; brother, Joe Childers and grandson, Ryan Gill. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Chris Childers, 1705 Hicks Store Rd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
