Mr. Frank G. “Cutter” Smith, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Memorial services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Smith and Father Matt Rudzikk officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 59 years, Michele Nicole Smith; children, James Smith, Michael Smith (Donna), Gary Smith (Tammy), Suzanne Smith (Eddie); grandchildren, Jake Smith, Alex Smith, Scott Smith, Braxton Bryant, Nicolas Smith, Kristen Bryant and Lindsey Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maccager Homer and Annie Jenkins Smith; siblings, Edward Smith, Max Smith, Dallas Smith and Thelma Williams. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
