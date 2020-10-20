Mr. Fred Allen Hall, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Travis Bittle officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Hall is survived by his two sons, Claymon Allen Hall and Ricky Dale Henderson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sabrina Thornton (Justin) and Tiffany Henderson; great grandchildren, Brantley Whaley, Haisley Henderson; brother, Richard Allen Glass; sisters, Tammy Whisoment (Tony), Mary Glass, Liz Hall and several nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his son, Fred Allen Hall, Jr.; parents, James and Mary Hall; sister, Betty Hall; brothers, Robert “Pee Wee” Glass and Earl Hines. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.