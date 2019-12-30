Mr. George W. “Buddy” Wesson, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Tallassee, Alabama with Minister Ernie Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teri Lee Wesson; daughter, Mallory Brook Wesson; son, Cody Turner and special niece, Annabelle Lee. He is preceded in death by his son, Lee Turner. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Elmore County Humane Society, 255 Central Plank Rd., Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092 or Tallassee Community Hospice, 1526 Gilmer Avenue, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
