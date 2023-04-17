Mr. Harold Eugene Sears, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 72. He was born March 22, 1960 in Lagrange, Georgia to Mahlon Henry and Katie Connell Sears.
Harold is survived by his four children, Mahlan Sears (Jenny), Brett Sears, Katie Sears-Silas (Steven) and Robert Wayne Wood; one brother, Kenny Ray Sears (Lori); three sisters, Glenda Milling (John), his twin, Carol S. Huey and Cyndi Stearns (David); eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon and Katie Sears; daughter, Tiffany Moore and two grandchildren, Austin Moore and Summer Paige Sears.
Harold was an avid fisherman and Auburn football fan. He was always full of life and loved his family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00PM at Sears Cemetery, Franklin, Alabama, Rev. Jay Woodall officiating.
