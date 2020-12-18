Mr. Harold M. Baker, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 73. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Barbara Baker; children, Todd Baker, Jason Anderson (Melissa), Laura Steel (Matt) and Kaycee Bass (David); six grandchildren, Skyllar Baker, Morgan Baker, Jacqurie Aldridge, Carlee Anderson, Jacob Anderson and Audrey Bass; sister, Debbie Baker. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morrell and Kathleen Baker. The family will receive friends Friday, December 18, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until service time Graveside Good Hope Cemetery.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
