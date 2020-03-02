Mr. Harold “Sam” Griffith, 89, of Tallassee, passed away February 28, 2020. He was born October 20, 1930. Funeral service will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Refuge Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Scarborough officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. He is survived by his daughters, Trish Churchwell (Charles) and Michelle Mann (Mark); son, Harold Griffith; grandchildren, Trent Griffith (Hallie), Ashton Mann and Andy Mann; great grandchildren, Adalyn Griffith and Grayson Griffith; and sister, Eloise Hilyer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Griffith; son, Keith Griffith, granddaughter, Kayla Griffith; grandson, Kyle Griffith; and sister, Myrtice Darby. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.