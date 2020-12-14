Mr. Harry Bunn, 69, of Tallassee, passed away December 10, 2020. He was born
August 15, 1951. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 15 at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Danny Rodgers and Richard Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be Monday, December 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Bunn. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Kotara; grandchildren, Kimberley Neal, Franklin Joe Smith, Sabrina Rodgers and Brianna Ledbetter; great grandchildren, Ashton Joe Smith, Lucas Neal, Maci Rodgers, Elijah Rodgers, Sophia Rodgers, Kathryn Ledbetter, Silas Neal and Gage Ledbetter; siblings, Harold Bunn and Betty Sanderson; brother-in-law, John A. Grant Jr; his beloved puppy “Baby” and a large, loving extended family. Harry was a retired minister of the gospel and was a Sunday morning DJ at the Tallassee radio station for years, playing southern gospel music. In addition to his ministry of preaching, he enjoyed automotive body work, singing and playing the guitar and fishing. How appropriate for a minister to enjoy fishing; as he preached, he was also obeying the scripture where Jesus said, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
