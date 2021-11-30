Mr. Herschell Clifton Johnston died peacefully at his Red Hill home on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Watson Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. Johnnie Wood and Mr. Derek Frost officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Herschell is survived by his son, Darrell L. Johnston (Maria); daughter, Melna Ingram; grandchildren, Darren Johnston, Adam Johnston, Richie Thompson (Stacey) and Angel Thompson Glass (Michael Walls); great grandchildren, Trent, Tanner (Dakota) and Trey Thompson, Bryce and Brayden Glass; great-great grandchild, Sophia Thompson; countless nieces and nephews.
Herschell is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lurlene Montez Griffith Johnston; his mother and father, William “Billy” and Susan Johnston; his brothers, William Roy (Louise) and Roscoe (Vernell) Johnston, his sisters, Dorothy (Charlie) Griffith, Odessa (Jim) Estes, Mary Rhodie (Jefferson Coleman “JC”) Boone and Ruby (Moses) Chadwick.
Herschell was born July 11, 1925 in Central, AL. He served in World War II in the Navy in the South Pacific theatre. He operated a Higgins boat, or LCVP, during the Tinian, Saipan and Okinawa campaigns. After returning from his duty, he married the love of his life, Montez Johnston, on June 29, 1946. They lived in Red Hill most of their 69 years of marriage. Herschell worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Elmore County and as a Conservation Officer for 26 years in Macon County, Dale County and Elmore County.
Herschell was a Deacon at New Watson Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. He was a loving, giving, caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, gardening, Alabama Football and dancing on Friday nights at the Red Hill Community Center.
Pallbearers will be Darren and Adam Johnston, Trent, Tanner and Trey Thompson, and Bryce and Brayden Glass.
Special thanks to our wonderful caregivers and Community Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Watson Chapel Congregational Methodist Church, 2753 County Road 407, Eclectic, Alabama, 36024.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
