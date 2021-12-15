Mr. J.T. Hudson, Jr.
1938 - 2021
Mr. J.T. Hudson, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born September 19, 1938 in Tallassee, Alabama to J.T. Hudson, Sr. and Hattie Richburg.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Refuge Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Scarborough officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his children, Mike Coker (Patricia), Don Hudson (Amy), Renita Coker Stough (Craig); sisters, Shirley Lett, Elaine Jolly (John) and eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sallie Hudson; son, Tim Coker and his parents, J.T. Hudson, Sr. and Hattie Hudson.
Mr. Hudson worked with Mt. Vernon Mills Telephone Company for 45 Years.
