Mr. Jack Calvin Hudson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born November 26, 1928 in Elmore County, Alabama to J.T. and Hattie Belle Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his daughter, Teresa Stringer (Matt); three granddaughters, Tangie Nabors, April Hurley (Graham) and Crystal Baker; two grandsons, J.D. Hudson (Heather) and Jarrett Hudson (Marijane); 10 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren; brother, J.T. Hudson, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Lett and Elaine Jolley (John) and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hudson is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Jeanette Hudson; son, Bobby Jack Hudson; brothers, Jimmy Dale Hudson, Wayne Hudson and Royce Hudson; his sister, Betty Jean Pitchford and bonus daughter, June B. Langley.
Mr. Hudson owned and managed Hudson Marine for many years. He also was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Yarboro officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.