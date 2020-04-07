Mr. James Christopher “Chris” Stewart, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 57. Chris was the youngest child of Charles and Muriel Stewart and was born on August 8, 1962. He is survived by his sisters, Paulette Windle (Joe), Jane Taylor and Libby Baker (Jim); brother, Chuck Stewart (Alesa) and several nieces, nephews and dear friends who loved him dearly. He attended school in Tallassee and Talladega at the Alabama School for the Blind. Chris was a “Mega Auburn Fan”, as long as they were winning. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
