Mr. James Edwin McCarty, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Union, Alabama, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy McCarty; children, Jammie McCarty (Kristi), Dennis McCarty and Carol Jean Eason; brother, Maurice McCarty; sisters, Diane Hayes and Mary Wallace (Jim) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
