Mr. James L. “Jimmy” Ballentine, 81, of Tallassee, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1940. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Tallassee, Alabama, with Bro. Barry Tice officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Ballentine is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Judy Pemberton Ballentine; his son, James Bradley “Brad” Ballentine; one brother, Jack Ballentine of Parrott, Georgia and a half sister, Sarah Flowers (Alan) of Trenton, Georgia; many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and his special little fur buddy, Jinx.He is preceded in death by his mother, Nina Ballentine; his father, Horace Ballentine; brothers, Jerry Ballentine, Dan Ballentine; sisters, Marion Barnhart and Betty Smith. Jimmy was an active member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Tallassee and a member of the choir for many years. Being a Christian was the thing he was most thankful for. He was also very civic-minded and belonged to many of the local clubs. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce for two years, president of the Lions Club, Civitan Club, Quarterback Club, Director of Tallassee Christmas Parade for 21 years in a row, President of the Tallassee Schools PTA and Band Boosters Club. All of this was accomplished while he was Sports Editor of the Tallassee Tribune and later started Tallassee Office Supply and then Ballentine Photography. He later sold the Office Supply and went full time into wedding photography in 1970. He retired in 2000 and had a career total of 1,349 weddings during those years. Jimmy loved all animals and especially dogs. He was an avid Alabama Football fan all of his life and Atlanta Braves Baseball fan.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
