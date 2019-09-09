Mr. James Lloyd Aldridge, 82, of Tallassee, passed away September 6, 2019. He was born November 8, 1936.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 10, at 2 p.m., at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hornsby officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by daughters, Beverly Bearden and Terri Holt (Patrick); son, Jason Aldridge (Diane); brothers, Tommy Aldridge, Lewis Aldridge (Frances) and Ricky Aldridge (Brenda); grandchildren, Nicole Reeves, James Thomas Holt, Aaron Joseph Holt, Adam Aldridge, Jonathon Haynes (Hailey) and Josh Epperson; and great grandchildren, Lilly Haynes and Weston Dicks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mamie Aldridge; wife, Clara Aldridge; sisters, Ruth Gaither and Frances Wadsworth and sister-in-law, Janice Aldridge.
Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.