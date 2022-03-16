Mr. James Mack “Jim” White, Sr.
Mar. 9, 2022 – Aug. 11, 1940
Mr. James Mack “Jim” White, Sr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born August 11, 1940, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to William Evert and Beatrice Marie White.
Mr. White is survived by his son, James M. “Jim” White Jr. (Melissa); daughters, Leah Nicole Rackley (Travis), Kelly Brown (George), Debbie Wright (Richard); sons, Allen Messer (Pam), Paul Houlton (Jennifer); 24 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Rosemary W. Bayne (Dale).
He is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Mrs. Jo White; parents, Bill and Bea White; brother, Donald White and grandson, Chris Messer.
Mr. White retired from Uniroyal after 40 years of service. He loved to play golf and Auburn Football. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church, Tallassee, and he also was a member of Jack’s Crew. He was on the City of Tallassee Planning Commission for several years.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. from First Baptist Church, Tallassee with Rev. Barry Tice officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1279 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
