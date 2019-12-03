Mr. James Marvin Speake
1929 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. James Marvin Speake, 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Russell Farm Baptist Church. Rev. Ricky Culp will officiate. Burial will follow in the Russell Farms Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Speake passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Brown Nursing Home. He was born on April 26, 1929 in Tallapoosa County to Euther Denson Speake and Luzebie Mask Speake. He was an active member of Russell Farm Baptist Church. He loved Lake Martin. He was a loving, family oriented man, spending many evenings on the front porch with family.
He is survived by his step-sons, Pete Jordan (Deborah) of Lineville, AL, and James Jordan (Charlotte) of Wadley, AL; step-daughter, Mary Landrum (Billy) of Millbrook, AL; eight step grandchildren; many step great grandchildren; niece, Karen Luker (Danny); nephews, Gary Speake (Judy) and Thurman Lightsey; sister-in-law, Norma Speake; and numerous great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Bob Speake; parents; three brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Harbor Lake Martin at childrensharbor.com.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
