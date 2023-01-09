Mr. James Paul Foster, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born March 1, 1939 in Opp, Alabama to Robert Fletcher and Loyce Smith Foster.
Mr. Foster is survived by his daughter, Carol Foster Reynolds (Ronnie); brothers, David Foster (Marcia), Cecil Foster (Susan) and Danny Foster; sister, Patsy Foster Kegley; grandchild, Brandon Reynolds; great grandchildren, Justin Reynolds, Colten Champion and Everett Reynolds; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Holland Foster; his parents, Robert and Loyce Foster; granddaughter, Ballard Reynolds and his brother-in-law, Howard Kegley.
Mr. Foster was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising animals (especially deer.) He was instrumental in founding the Montgomery Zoo and retired as Zoo Director after 30 years of service. He was a veteran with the United States Navy.
Active Pallbearers will be Wayne Foster, Will Foster, Bobby Foster, Greg Kegley, Brandon Reynolds, Justin Reynolds, Ronnie Reynolds and Colten Champion.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Foster Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery Zoo or the Humane Society.
