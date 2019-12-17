Mr. James Robert “Jimmy” Casaday, Jr., a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 67. Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Angie Casaday, Mona Coan (Davy Lee), Jamie Sharpe; grandchildren, Randall Young (Elvia), Jarrett Casaday, Jacob Coan (Katlyn), Kolby Coan, Taylor Sharpe, Brody Sharpe and five great grandchildren; step son, Kevin Butler (Cindy), sisters, Gloria Collins (Kennith), Sharon Ray (Billy), Cynthia Grainger (Andy); sister-in-law, Lela Pevey (Bill); best friends, Teresa Langford, Vic Nummy and several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Jimmy loved to fish and floating the river. He enjoyed camping and gardening along with having a talent for tinkering on mechanical things. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
On-line condolences are available at www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
