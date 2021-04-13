Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Keith Willis, a resident of Belfast, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the age of 56. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Smith officiating, burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Willis is survived by his son, Zachary Willis; his daughter, Taylor Willis Hunter; sister, Amanda Willis (Brice); brother, Barry Willis; mother, Mary DeAnna Willis and grandchild, Meredith Price Hunter. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Olin Willis. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty School, 500 Snell Rd., Shelbyville, TN, 37160 or to Tennessee Walking Horse Trainers Association, P.O. Box 61, Shelbyville, TN, 37162.
