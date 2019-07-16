Mr. Jimmy Fuller, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 76, Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Union Methodist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Fuller is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois Ann Fuller; children, Crystal “Crissy” Fuller, Cindy Pugh (James), Sherry Adcock (Kevin); grandchildren, Tyler Pugh, Madison Pugh, Kelsi Fermin (Aaron) and Haley Zeigler (Alex); sisters, Lois Pitchford and Janet Baker (Raymond). He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Julia Fuller; brother, Leonard Fuller. Daddy loved his family, he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping. To some people he was known as “Trap Man”. He spent many of his retired years running his produce stand, selling produce and sharing stories. He was known and loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends July 17, 2019 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Holiness Church, 503 Freeman Av., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
