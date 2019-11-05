Mr. Jimmy Lee Robinson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 76. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Kristina Danford (Donald) and Wendy Robinson Torres (Tom); grandchildren, David Christopher Danford, Amber Kristine McAndrew (Joseph); great grandsons, Spencer McAndrew and Elijah McAndrew. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Fay Robinson.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
