Mr. Jimmy Pitts, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 83.
A private service for the family will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 with Rev. Josh Cullars and Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Pitts is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Pitts; daughter, Melanie Varricchio (Lou); grandchildren, Amanda Jones (Scott), Sean Skinner (Tai), B.J. Skinner (Kristen), Cody Skinner (Jade), Blake Skinner (Madison), Jacob Pitts and Ashlan Goodwin (Cody); eleven great grandchildren, Lacey Carter, Kylee Jones, Chayton Skinner, Jace Skinner, Aiden Burton, Cayden Skinner, Braylee Skinner, Payton Skinner, Dahlia Skinner, Bentley Skinner and Wyatt Goodwin; sister-in-law, Edna Pitts; nieces, Debra Callaway (Tom) and Jan Smith (Daryll).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Annie Ruth Pitts; son, Jimbo Pitts; brother, William Ted Pitts.
Jimmy was a member of River Road Baptist Church for 60 years. He truly loved his family, fishing and Auburn football.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.