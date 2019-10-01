Mr. John David Shirley, a resident of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Tallassee with Rev. Derek Gentle and Rev. Steve Scarborough officiating. Burial will be in Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery, September 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. John David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Tijo Heisler Shirley; children, Brenda Wright (Gary), Timothy David Shirley (Jeanne), John Lynn Shirley (Rhonda) and Angela Parsons; grandchildren, Jonathan (Corrina), Stacey (Ben), Lauren (Dustin), Brandon (Kayla), Mallori, Dav (Reagan), Stephen, Sarah and Grace; great grandchildren, Lexie, Cole, Nathan, Austin, Riley-Claire, Easton, Lily-Beth, Knox and Lane; brother, Billy Curlee (Linda) and sister, Jane Burgett (Bob), nieces, nephews and adopted family who will miss him dearly. Mr. Shirley is preceded in death by his father, Dayton Shirley; mother, Voncile Curlee and his sister, Sue Shirley Brewer. He graduated from Tallassee High School, Samford University and attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He worked with the Alabama Baptist State Convention in Jefferson County as Associate Director of Missions and also served in several churches in Alabama and Louisiana. The family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019, thirty minutes after the service at First Baptist Church of Tallassee.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
