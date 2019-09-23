Mr. John Ervin Elkins, 78, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away – peacefully lying next to his loving wife of nearly 56 years – on July 20, 2019. He was born in Alexander City, Alabama on March 31, 1941.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. at Macedonia Christian Church with brother-in-law Pastor David Hooks officiating. He is survived by his wife, Carol Elizabeth Ogle Elkins; his children – Gary Ervin Elkins and Erin Elizabeth Elkins Roberts; his son-in-law – Aaron William Roberts; and his siblings – James (Jimmy) Allan Elkins (Shelia), Paulette Carol Elkins Barnes, Jack (Jackie) Locke Elkins and Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Elkins Hooks (David).
He is predeceased in death by his parents – Ervin Jack Elkins and Pauline Locke Elkins. He was a graduate of Reeltown High School and Jacksonville State University, and he was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Germany.
Simply put, he was our rock, our hero, our protector, our everything.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.