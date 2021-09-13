Mr. John Paul Streetman, age 29 passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born February 22, 1992 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Mr. Paul and Suzanne Streetman.
He is survived by his sister, Rhonda Hathcock; brother, Jamie Metcalf and two nieces, Georgia and Savanna Hathcock. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Suzanne Streetman.
John Paul loved his friends and family deeply. His two nieces were his pride and joy and he loved to make them laugh. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him but especially by his sister Libby, his brother Jamie, his nieces Georgia and Savanna and his best friends Mirissa and Alexander Bryan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
