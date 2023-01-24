Mr. John Thomas “Tommy” Taylor, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday,

January 16, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born June 17, 1945 in Tallassee, Alabama to James

Melvin Taylor, Sr. and Hixie Powell Taylor.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his son, John Buce; daughter Leta Buce; sisters, Sarah Johnson, Susie Griggs (Noah), Mary Sherer and Martha Crim; brothers, Grady “T Bone” Taylor (Sheila), Carl Taylor and Mark Taylor (Amy); sisters-in-law Jane Taylor and Peggy Taylor; several nieces and

nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sons, John Zachary and Zeb Thomas; parents Melvin Taylor, Sr. and Hixie Taylor; brothers, Melvin Taylor, Jr. (Judy), Paul Taylor and Dale Taylor; brothers-in-

law, Doyle Johnson and Martin Sherer and sister-in-law, Kathy Taylor.

The family will receive friends Friday January 20, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00

PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in

Rose Hill Cemetery.

