Mr. Keith McAndrew Thompson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born August 25, 1951, in Union Springs, Alabama.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his son, Jamie Thompson and daughter, Cheryl Vann (Michael); grandchildren, Laken Thompson, Lucy Vann; sister, Meta Butler and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George A. Thompson, Sr. and Gloria Keith Thompson; sister, Kay Dozier; brothers, William “Waddy” Thompson and Al Thompson.
He enjoyed fishing and served in the United States Army. He was employed at GKN Aerospace for 30 years and a member of the VFW Post 5035. A celebration of life for Mr. Thompson will be held at a later date.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.