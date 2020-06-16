Mr. Keith Stanfield of Montgomery, Alabama passed away June 5, 2020 at the age of 61. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Pleasant Springs Baptist Church cemetery, Tuskegee, Alabama with Rev. Ronald Sumner officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Stanfield is survived by his children, Ryan Stanfield (Jaycie) and Jessica Stanfield; three grandchildren, Robert Whetstone Gatz, Elizabeth “Libby” Gatz and Grayson Keith Stanfield; ex-wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Stanfield; brothers, Ron Frank Stanfield, Russel Stanfield and nephew, Bret Stanfield. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank T. and Edna Stanfield. The family will receive friends June 18, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until service time at Pleasant Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 3854 Pleasant Springs Dr., Tuskegee, Al, 36083.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
