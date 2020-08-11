Mr. Ken Harrison, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 51.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel.
Ken is survived by his wife of 20 years, Anita Harrison; daughter, Jade Bearden (Nathan); granddaughter, Kynzlin Bearden; father, Ken “Big Ken” Harrison (Charlotte); sister, Michelle Hendrix (Danny) and his nephew, Brad Meadows (Brook).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Diana Harrison.
Strict social distancing will be applied during visitation.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
