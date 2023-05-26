Mr. Kenneth W. “Ken” Pitchford, a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 59. He was born July 2, 1963 in Fulton County, Georgia to Donald and Josie Creamer Pitchford.
Mr. Pitchford is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teresa Stephens Pitchford; mother, Josie Webster (Perry); daughters, Amanda Everett (Drew), Kimberly Walls (Scotty), Hana Dennis (John), Maranda Wilson (Stanley) and Brittany Alexander (Seth); son, Jason Carboni; sister, Donna Chandler (Russ); brother, Ray Pitchford (Sheila) and 13 grandchildren.
Ken is preceded in death by his father, Donald Pitchford.
Ken was a member of First Holiness Church in Tallassee, Alabama. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He blessed the world with his amazing carpentry skills and loved the Crimson Tide. Pawpaw Pitch loved his grandchildren dearly and he was their world. Ken always put God and his family first and was loved and cherished by so many. Peace and comfort come knowing he is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father today. The family will receive friends Friday, May 26, 2023 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00AM at First Holiness Church, Tallassee, Alabama, with Pastor Eugene Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Saugahatchee Assembly of God Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
