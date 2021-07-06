Mr. Leon Christopher (Chris) King, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the age of 21. Mr. King is survived by his parents, Mr. Leon and Mrs. Tammi King, Jr.; sister, Victoria Mae Richard (Daryl); brothers, Jason Ryan King, Jessie Tyler King; grandmother, Bertie Mae Bertl and two nieces, Izabella Nicole Richard, Amelia Mae Richard. The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
