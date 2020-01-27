Mr. Leonard Ellis Bice, 67, of Tallassee, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born
April 1, 1952. Funeral service will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Linville Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Michelle Bice; children, Jody Thompson, Wendy Tauber (David) and Clifton McGinnis; grandchildren, Kylon Thompson, Daniel Tauber, Madeline Tauber, Brandy Berry, Blu Berry, Brooklyn McGinnis and Braylyn McGinnis; siblings, Cathy Phillips and Wesley (Starla) Bice; a large loving extended family; and his furry family. His hobbies included motorcycles, hot rods, fishing and spending time with his family. Leonard was a huge history buff, especially Civil War era. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary (Redden) Bice and a sister, Debra Hathcock. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
