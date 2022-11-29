Our beloved, Mr. Lewis Henry Aldridge, of Boiling Springs, SC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on November 3, 2022, at age 82 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Lewis was born November 14, 1939, in Tallassee, Alabama, to Joseph James “Jim” Aldridge and Mamie Jones Aldridge. He was the fifth of six children. Lewis was a member of the Tallassee High School class of 1958 and the baseball team. He was a veteran of the Alabama National Guard.
Lewis worked for four years as a Route Salesman for Lance, Inc., in Dallas, Georgia. He then enjoyed many years as a Branch Manager with Lance, Inc. in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was heard daily whistling joyfully as he returned home from his job. He was a real people person who never met a stranger. Those who knew him will remember Lewis for his kindness, cheerfulness, and eternal smile.
Lewis retired from Lance, Inc. He enjoyed gardening especially scuppernongs, hiking in the mountains, going on family beach trips, listening to Southern gospel music, playing badminton, card and board games with his family, attending the grandchildren’s sports and school events, attending his granddaughter’s Ballet Spartanburg Performances and recitals, and cooking for family dinners.
Lewis was married to the love of his life, Frances Edwards Aldridge, for 62 years. They had two daughters, Jennifer Aldridge Harris (Wayne) and Susan Aldridge Pecarro (Ralph), and three grandchildren, Marshall Harris, Caroline Harris and Dominic Pecarro.
Lewis is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and brothers Ricky Aldridge (Brenda) and Tommy Aldridge, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Jim Aldridge; his brother Lloyd Aldridge (Clara); and his sisters Frances Wadsworth (Albert) and Ruth Gaither (Harold).
Lewis loved his family dearly and his life centered on them. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He touched the lives of many people, and he will truly be missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on December 11, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00. A memorial service will follow at the Tallassee First Assembly of God located at 185 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama, with Bobby Hornsby and Ken Milner, nephew, officiating.
