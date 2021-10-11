Mr. Lonnie Roy Parker, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born March 22, 1933, in Tallassee, Alabama to Dawson and Mary Lee Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by his children, Brad Parker (Shawn), Denise White (Rocky); brother, Thurman Parker (Mary); sister, Lucy Funderburk; four grandchildren, Alyssa White, Alex White, McKenzie Parker and Jack Parker.
Mr. Parker is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Parker; parents, Dawson and Mary Lee Parker; siblings, Robert F. Parker, Viola Osborne, Jack Parker, Donald Parker, Mildred Parker and Wayne Parker.
Mr. Parker was a lifelong resident of the Friendship community. He was a merchant, farmer and a car dealer. His passion was gardening. Mr. Parker was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church and currently a member of First Baptist Church of Tallassee and a deacon at both churches. He held many other rolls in the church for several years. The family would like to thank the caregivers and the community for their love and support over the last year.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. from First Baptist Church of Tallassee with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
