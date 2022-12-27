Mr. Mark Kosier, a resident of Alexander City, Alabama, formerly of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born September 23, 1958, in Sterling, Illinois, to Art and Clyde Kosier.
Mr. Kosier is survived by two sons, Matt Kosier (Sherry) of Alexander City, Alabama, and Ryan Kosier (Crissy) of Hunstville, Alabama; sister, Cheryl Odom; grandchildren, Emily Kosier, Colt Kosier; and Gavin Kosier.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Lesa Kosier; parents, Art and Clyde Kosier and his brother, Roger Kosier.
Mr. Kosier was employed with Neptune Water Meter Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles as well as working on them.
Private graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Suite 200, Kennesaw, Georgia, 30144.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
