Mr. Melvin L. Barker, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 67.
Memorial services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama, with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating.
Mr. Barker is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Connie Barker; three children, Corrie Sid, Claire Stevenson (Brad) and Catherine Davis (Brad); eight grandchildren, Zoe Sid, Bry Sid, Emily Claire Speake (Colin), Ethan Stevenson, Elizabeth Stevenson, Natalie Davis, Abbie Davis and Barker Davis; sister, Beth Graham (Nicky) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Barker, Sr. and mother, Jewel Williams (Chester).
The family will receive friends Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at First Baptist Church.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.