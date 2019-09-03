Mr. Melvin S. Gray, 72, of Tallassee, passed away September 3, 2019. He was born July 26, 1947. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 5, at 2 p.m. at East Tallassee United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory officiating. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, starting at 12 noon. He is survived by his wife, Ruthie Gray; daughters, Patricia Segrest, Crystal Brown (Justin) and Loryanna Satterlund (David); grandchildren, Alyssa Walden (Troy), Alanna Hathcock, Ashlyne Hathcock, Angela Hathcock, John Paul Segrest, Breanna Gray, Jacob Brown, Katherine Brown, Seth Brown, Tristan Satterlund and Kaitlyn Satterlund; and great grandchild, Carson Walden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Gladys Gray; grandson, Justin Matthew Brown II and son-in-law, Robert Segrest. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a cancer survivor of sixteen years. He will be greatly missed by his family and by those whose lives he touched. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
