Mr. Merrell Manuel Meade
Mar. 7, 2022 – Sept. 8, 1947
Mr. Merrell Manuel Meade, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born September 8, 1947, in Montgomery, Alabama to Deairl Gwinn and Christine Meade.
Mr. Meade is survived by his children, Brad Wright (Heather), Candace Whetstone (Brett), Michael Collier (April) and Cynthia Collier; grandchildren, Easton Wright, Tanner Wright, Christian Collier and Grace Collier; siblings, Libby McDowell (Bill), Connie Meade, David Meade, Dale Meade and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Deairl and Christine Meade.
Mr. Meade was a member of Friendship Baptist Church for many years and loved his Lord and Savior. He loved to work with his hands such as in leather working, gardening and woodworking.
The family will receive friends Thursday March 10, 2022, from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Knight officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Flowers may be sent to the church or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4345 Friendship Rd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
