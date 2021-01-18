Mr. Mike Granger, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer, Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the age of 58. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Granger Family Cemetery with Rev. Adam Rackliffe officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. The entrance to the cemetery is directly across from Dark Corners Road on Friendship Road. Mr. Granger is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stephanie Granger; children, John Granger (Emily), Morgan Granger (Jared Sutton), Rheanna Aubin (Arthur); three grandchildren, Ally and Chloe Davis and Hudson Granger; sister, Kathy Granger; nieces and nephews, Grant and Lindsey Burke. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Granger and his sister, Susan Granger. Mike loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He had a passion for racing, fishing, shooting, photography and searching for arrowheads and he had an uncanny, dry wit about him. The family will receive friends Friday, January 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Mike’s home. The family has asked for anyone not sure of the cemetery location to meet at Jeffcoat Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. then follow to the Granger Family Cemetery.
