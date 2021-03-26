Mr. Milton (M.W.) Norrell, 94, passed away March 15, 2021. He was born February 19, 1927. Funeral service will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12 noon at East Tallassee Church of Christ with Minister Mike McElroy officiating. Mr. Norrell will lie in repose in the church sanctuary for one hour from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Mr. Norrell is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Pat) Clark Norrell. He is survived by his son, Mike (Connie) Norrell; granddaughters, Cindl (Jeff) Norrell Straughn, Salina Norrell Atwell and Lauryn (Tim) Chambers; grandsons, Craig Fortner and Cory (Madison) Fortner; great grandsons, Connar Morgan, George Chambers and Cyrus Fortner; great granddaughter, Hollyn Davila; sisters, Anita Sloan and Sharon Locatelli; brother, Joseph Norrell; many nieces and nephews and a lifetime of friends and church family members. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
