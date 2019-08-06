Mr. Myron “Sonny” Prater, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at the age of 75. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 08, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Eclectic, Alabama with Steve Rogers officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Prater is survived by his daughter, Debra Emfinger (Mike); brother, Thomas Wayne Prater; grandchildren, Morgan Gregg (Matt), Noah Emfinger, Wesley Allen Prater, Jr. (Megan) and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Cox Prater; parents, Charles and Mabelan Prater and son, Wesley Allen Prater, Sr. Mr. Prater served as Deputy Sheriff of Montgomery County and retired after fifteen plus years in service. He was a loving husband and father. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 08, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
