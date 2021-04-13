Mr. Orville “Ozzie” W. Abel, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away suddenly, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Paul Lutheran Church of Montgomery with Pastor Elam officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Abel is survived by his brothers, Orland Abel (Judy), Glen Abel (Helen), Gary Abel (Karen); brother-in-law, Joe Smith; sister, Nancy Meixner (Johnny) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Vern Abel, Virgil Abel and sister, Norma Smith. Ozzie was an active member of the Red Hill Community Center and a volunteer for the Red Hill Fire Department. The family will receive friends Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat funeral Home.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
