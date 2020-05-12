Mr. Paul Cordell, 84, of Tallassee, passed away May 10, 2020. He was born January 7, 1936. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 13, at 2 pm at Westside Independent Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1 pm. He is survived by his wife of six years, Rita Rhodes Cordell; children, Sonia (Willard) Edwards, Doug Cordell, Paula (Phillip) Felts, Teresa (Richard) Roberson, Lisa (Jimmy) Reeves, Kathy (Mitchell) Griffith, Sharon Jones and Donna (Tim) Collier; twenty-five grandchildren; and a large, loving extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Preston and Ruby Cordell; son, Randall Cordell; wife of 49 years, Pauline Sides Cordell; and a brother, Buddy Cordell. He was a member of Westside Independent Baptist Church. He was a member for 50 years of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local #48. He served as a Paratrooper in the Airborne Division of the U. S. Army. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and gardening and he enjoyed spending time with his family. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.