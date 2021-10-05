Memorial Services for Mr. Paul R. Streetman, Mrs. Suzanne Streetman and Mr. John Paul Streetman will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob McKelvey officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Tallassee, Alabama. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
