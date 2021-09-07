Mr. Paul R. Streetman, age 69 passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Tallassee Community Hospital. He was born May 27, 1952 in Aragon, Georgia to Mr. Jacob and Annie Streetman.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Hathcock; sons, John Paul Streetman, Jamie Metcalf; brothers, Guy Streetman, Edward Streetman; three grandchildren, Georgia Hathcock, Savanna Hathcock and Christina Bushell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Annie Streetman.
Mr. Streetman loved his “Darling Bride” Suzanne, his children and the Lord. He was a Veteran in the United States Army.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.