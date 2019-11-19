Mr. Percy Wayne Aldridge
Mr. Percy Wayne Aldridge, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep on November 17, 2019
He was born June 11, 1946 and was a Master plumber. He is survived by his spouse, Opal Aldridge, Eclectic; children, Lee Wayne Aldridge, Louisiana; Suzanne Good, Louisiana; Cindy Henderson, Phenix City; siblings Maureen Page, Juanita Roye, John Thompson; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will not be a memorial or funeral service.
