Mr. Philip George Pruitt, Sr., a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the age of 67. Mr. Pruitt is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Lori) Pruitt; son, Philip G. Pruitt II (LaToka); three daughters, Jennifer Manning (Ben), Nicole Mull (Vince), Meagan Maresca (Nick); grandchildren, Morgan Hayko, Wayne Myhill, Dalaney Myhill, Christopher Trout, Brianna Mull, Payton Maresca, Nathan Maresca; great grandchildren, Braxton Myhill, Talia Liles, Zayne Trout and sister, Pat McDaniels. Mr. Pruitt loved spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. A family gathering will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
